Mineral beneficiation strategy workshop underway

WINDHOEK - The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) contracted Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust), through its Department of Mining and Processing Engineering (DMPE), to develop a national Mineral Beneficiation Strategy (MBS). Nust’s DMPE is strategically positioned to lead the initiative for drafting the MBE in the sense that it has the critical human capacity of professionals with substantive experience in both local and international industry and in also having recently successfully developed the sector growth strategy for the semi-precious stones and related industry for the country.

As part of the development of the MBS, the DMPE will host a stakeholders’ workshop today at the Nust Hotel School, to brief stakeholders on progress made so far and to seek their views and contributions in the development of the Mineral Beneficiation Strategy for Namibia.

The objective of the MBS is to provide a clear road map on how minerals can be beneficiated locally in order to contribute to downstream industrialisation through the provision of feedstock and other inputs to the manufacturing industry.

The work covered to date includes compiling an inception report and discussing it with Joint the Value Addition Committee; Conducting a detailed study of the current status of mineral beneficiation in Namibia and compiling a comprehensive situation analysis; Undertaking a stakeholder mapping exercise and a market study; Visiting and holding interviews with various stakeholders in government, Non-Governmental Organisations and the private sector including mines around the country; and Conducting visits to relevant government departments and other organisations in South Africa, Zambia and Finland to benchmark on their experiences on mineral beneficiation and related manufacturing.

Work is currently on course and focused on analysing existing minerals and potential value chains, as well as developing components of the mineral beneficiation strategy. It is anticipated that the strategy will guide Namibia in developing its mineral beneficiation and manufacturing sectors, leading to the growth of the economy and creation of jobs.

The Namibian mining industry is one of the main pillars of the country’s economy and makes a significant contribution to the country’s export income (about 50 percent) and Gross Domestic Product (12 to 14 percent in recent years).

2019-06-21 10:20:02 15 hours ago