Minnaar makes commitment to serve Staff Reporter National Karas

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - Jubilant well-wishers attended on Friday the swearing in ceremony of newly elected Keetmanshoop Urban constituency councillor Maxie Minnaar.

The LPM leader took the oath of office before magistrate Anchen Konjore. Delivering her maiden speech during the occasion, Minnaar expressed her utmost gratitude towards her supporters and for those who voted for her during last Wednesday’s by-election.

“I remain very committed to you and therefore pledge to you that I shall work tirelessly in my responsibility and assignment of transforming the lives of our people,” she strongly emphasised. She also assured that the development and empowerment of the community will be her “number one call of duty”. //Kharas regional council chairperson Jan Scholtz reminded those in attendance that the primary responsibility of the council is to help and serve the people.

“So let us work together and give an account to those who choose us,” he said. Scholtz further called on councillors to serve all inhabitants irrespective of race, culture, historic background or political affiliation. “Let us therefore continue to treasure and cherish this awesome challenge and humbling privilege bestowed upon us,” said Scholtz.

Minnaar was born in Keetmanshoop and attended school in the region. She is also former senior administrative officer of the //Kharas regional council where she served until 2018. Before that she worked for the ministry of education as well as Telecom Namibia.

In terms of her political background, she was a district information and mobilisation officer for Swapo for a period of ten years. “I was furthermore serving in the central executive committee of Napwu for a five-year tenure,” she explained. “As a task force member of LPM, my job was to go out and introduce LPM to the masses and also actively campaign for the movement.”

Last year, she was elected leader of the LPM Women Committee before her subsequent nomination as constituency councillor following the resignation of Swapo parliamentarian Hilma Nicanor.

2020-01-21 07:18:30 | 2 days ago