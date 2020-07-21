Minor girl dies after being run over

Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says alcohol abuse remains a serious concern after a four-year-old girl was hit by a car and killed in Windhoek. The incident happened on Sunday around 18h20 at Havana informal settlement.

According to the police, the girl was walking along a sand road, between houses, when a car that was apparently being recklessly driven hit her. She said the driver lost control of the vehicle further and drove into a shack. The victim has been identified as Anna Panduleni Nghipuka and her next of kin have been informed about the tragedy. A 53-year-old male suspect was arrested and charged. –ljason@nepc.com.na



