Minor’s abduction, rape investigation still incomplete

WINDHOEK – The police are yet to complete their investigations into the case of a man who confessed having abducted, kidnapped and sexually violated a minor.

During his court appearance from custody 50-year-old Jeremia van Wyk, well known as ‘Boesman’, was informed that investigations into his case that stem from the crimes committed in August are yet to be finalised.

State prosecutor Victoria Likius informed the court that there are a number of witness statements still outstanding.

Likius further explained that the investigating officer did not give reasons why such witness statements have not yet been obtained.

Consequently, magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo postponed the case to 18 February 2020 to give the police sufficient time to conclude their investigations.

The accused was arrested on 1 August after he was found in the company of a five-year-old girl initially reported to have gone missing from school.

The girl’s picture went viral that day on social media with a short description that she was missing.

Police reports at the time indicated that a member of the public recognised the minor and reported the sighting to the police.

During his first court appearance Van Wyk pleaded guilty on a count of rape and a count of abduction with an alternative count of kidnapping.

He then proceeded to confess to the crime.

Van Wyk informed the court that he picked up the little girl around 13h00 on the date in question from her school in Khomasdal. He said they walked from the victim’s school to Katutura where he sexually violated the minor.

Van Wyk gave graphic details of what he had done to the minor.

Following the sexual violation Van Wyk went to have drinks with his friends while in the company of the victim.

It is his testimony that he was highly intoxicated from the drugs and alcohol that he had consumed on that day. He further testified that he only realised what he had done after the effects of the drugs and alcohol started to wear off.

According to the police, Van Wyk was released from a correctional facility two years ago, having served his sentence on charges of rape and murder.

2019-11-21 06:56:09 | 20 hours ago