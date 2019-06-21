Miss Glam World Namibia creates awareness on yoga

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Yoga is known to be one of the best therapies to maintain happiness and peace and it is because of that, that Miss Glam World Namibia 2019, 27-old Minsozi Kompeli is pleading for yoga to be taken more seriously in the country.

Yoga is a group of physical, mental, and spiritual practices or disciplines, which originated in ancient India.

“Yoga is important in the country because it helps reduce depression and stress and if everyone in the society is happy, they start developing positive mindsets, meaning everyone is able to live together as a peaceful nation,” said Kompeli, who is the ambassador for the fifth International Day of Yoga.

She represented Namibia at Miss Glam World 2019, an international beauty pageant that seeks to find the most beautiful and talented women around the world. The event was held in India. Kompeli told Entertainment Now! that she will be using the Miss Glam World pageant to encourage and reach out to people to participate in yoga, while informing them on its benefits.

“Stress and depression have become silent killers; yoga offers a solution to these ailments. Practising yoga helps fight stress and find happiness,” explained Kompeli, adding that to her, yoga means maintaining a peaceful mind and happiness.

Kompeli who was also Miss SWAPO and Miss Namibia contestant 2014 told Entertainment Now! that she was exposed to yoga in April when she was in India when she represented Namibia at the Miss Glam World pageant.

“We had yoga sessions as one of our activities and it was worth it because it calmed all the models and increased our level of happiness, as well as decreasing our stress levels,” explained Kompeli.

She further said: “I thought yoga was all about fitness and maintaining the body, but the aim of yoga practice is to overcome all kinds of sufferings that lead to a sense of freedom in every walk of life with holistic, health, happiness and harmony.”

