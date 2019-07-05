Miss Namibia 2018 reflects on her year of reign

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK - Miss Namibia 2018, Selma Kamanya, is on the verge of handing the crown over as her year of reign ends. Kamanya recently recapped on her year of reign, which she described as a not-so-easy one but despite it all, there were some positive highlights.

As someone who is passionate about mental health, the 23-year-old beauty queen stated that the crown accorded her the opportunity to use her sphere of influence to preach the gospel of mental health to many young Namibians on numerous platforms.

“I was able to visit several schools and use my voice as a positive influence on students to focus on the building of a beautiful country and nation. It was important to share the importance of not only focusing on what may be broken in our society but also we need to focus on how we fix it,” the beauty queen explained.

She urged everyone to contribute towards solutions, adding that the country relies on everyone both young and old.

“I’m forever grateful for this country’s support, well wishes and messages of encouragement. For without them, I might have considered voluntarily giving back the crown,” said Kamanya.

She added that there were wonderful privileges afforded her in her capacity as Miss Namibia but the trials and tribulations she had to deal with internally, with the Miss Namibia beauty pageant as an organisation, were far from the limelight of the event.

“This compromised my view of what a wonderful experience the year of reign could have been,” Kamanya reflected.

Kamanya, who will be handing over the crown on Saturday, also had well wishes for the contestants.

“I wish them all the best. They are all very intelligent and they are competent young ladies, and they are also capable of grabbing the crown. I would like to advise them to stay true to themselves,” Kamanya said.

