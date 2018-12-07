Miss Republic guns for Miss Supranational

The reigning Miss Republic of Namibia, Ndilyowike Haipinge, is currently in Poland to compete for the Miss Supranational 2018 today.

The final of the pageant will be aired on both YouTube and Facebook live. Miss Supranational aims at a woman of substance, good will and beauty to represent the visions and mission of the organisation, while helping and making the world a better place. The 26-year-old Ndilyowike will be competing with75 other models from different countries. She is the second model from Namibia to participate in this prestigious pageant after super model Meriam Kaxuxuxwena made it to the top 10 at last year’s pageant. Ndilyowike says winning this pageant will be a dream come true, not only for her but also for the people of Namibia. She is under the management of pageant director Bobby Kaanjosa of Pageant Girls.

She hopes to be the first Namibian and African woman to scoop the prestigious crown and bring it back to the land of the brave. An English teacher by profession, Ndilyowike also wishes to use the platform and the pageant to promote education, especially for women and young girls in Africa. The reigning queen of Miss Supranational, Jenny Kim from Vietnam, has been travelling the world inspiring and motivating young women about pursuing their dreams.

Ndilyowike was born in the Endola village in the Ohangwena region. In 2011, she moved to Windhoek to complete her studies in education at the University of Namibia (Unam). She started her modeling journey when she was just a young girl surprising many when she scooped Miss Republic of Namibia this year. Taking part in these events, she hopes to learn from other women in leadership roles in various communities around the country. Her personal role model is Namibian’s businessperson and former Miss Namibia and Miss Universe, Michelle McLean.



