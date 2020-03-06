ML to offer masterclasses Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

Renowned artist and economic researcher, ML, will be offering entrepreneurship lessons on Saturday in Windhoek.

ML, real name Maria-Lisa, sees a need to uplift the country’s economy through business seminars, which she will be offering regionally to aspiring entrepreneurs and those who want to grow their businesses.

With a strong business background, ML will be sharing basic information about how to start and grow your business. She will also delve into how to get opportunities and overcome challenges.

“This is the first masterclass this year and my emphasis will be on how entrepreneurs can come up with strategies on what will work for us and also grow the entrepreneur network and on a long-term basis create an entrepreneurship hub that is equipped with information that is based on market research and data analysis and so forth,” emphasised ML.

For someone who is a mentor, researcher and business minded, ML said there is a need to create an entrepreneurial culture in the country and assist those who want to venture into business.

ML, who also writes articles for different newspapers in the country, said she has been receiving calls from individuals saying they want to start their own businesses, which pushed her to offer lessons collectively.

She encouraged the youth to keep themselves on the lookout for entrepreneurship masterclasses and business seminars to grow their businesses.

This year, the number of attendees will be limited due to the high demand, therefore, she said she will be charging a fee to control the number of attendees. Visit her social media handles for more information where the seminars will be held.

