Mnangagwa to arrive Next week Thursday on three-day state visit

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is scheduled to arrive in Namibia next week on Thursday for a three-day state visit.

This is the second time that the 75-year-old Zimbabwean head of state will be visiting Namibia since he was sworn in as the second president of that country in August last year.

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in a statement yesterday said the visit will be preceded by the hosting of the ninth session of the Namibia-Zimbabwe Joint Commission of Cooperation and the fifth round of the Namibia-Zimbabwe Political and Diplomatic Consultations, which will take place at a Windhoek hotel from Monday to Wednesday.

During the eighth session of the Namibia-Zimbabwe Joint Commission of Cooperation held in Harare, Zimbabwe, the two countries signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in the areas of women, gender and community development, health, and sport and recreation.

The MoU signed in the presence of then president Robert Mugabe and President Hage Geingob was on cooperation in the area of women, gender equality and community development.

The second MoU was signed on health and seeks to promote a framework for development in the field of health through sharing of information and cooperation in the field of research.

The third MoU seeks to promote cooperation and exchange programmes in the fields of sport and recreation.

Meanwhile, the Namibian government granted Zimbabwe 19 000 square metres of land to construct its own dry port. The dry port, completed earlier this year, is expected to boost the country’s trade.

2019-07-19 09:19:47 1 days ago