Modise brings manna to Omaheke old age residents

Julia Kamarenga

GOBABIS – In commemoration of their 53rd independence anniversary the Batswana through the Botswana high commissioner donated various food items to residents of the Epako old age home in Gobabis on Monday.

And Botswana High Commissioner Claurinah Tshenolo Modise said as Africans “we ought to share the little that there is”.

Quoting from a Setswana proverb, Modise said, “bana ba motho ba kgaogana tlhogwana ya tsie”, which loosely translates as “a person’s children share everything, even if it is as little as the head of a fly.”

Modise said as an adherent of President Hage Geingob’s call to help relieve hunger and the effects of drought, the Batswana contributed from their own pockets and solicited the food items which they handed to the old age home.

Receiving the food on behalf of the old age home was Omaheke Governor Festus Ueitele who applauded the commissioner for the positive gesture.

Ueitele said he is aware of the fact that Botswana is also not spared by the current drought “and it is moving to know that you did not consider what your own people are going through but decided to share what you have”.

“Botswana played crucial roles in the history of Namibia. First it was during the German-Herero war where it accommodated our people who fled in fear of losing their lives. Then the hosting of our people including our Founding Father during the liberation struggle. Today we are here and you are feeding our elders, we thank you,” said Ueitele.”

The food hampers contained lentils, beans, sorghum, flour, cooking oil, canned stewed steak, peanut butter, sugar among others.

