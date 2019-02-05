Mokwena takes over at Tigers, as Mbakera resigns

WINDHOEK – Tigers FC head coach Mervin ‘Maka’ Mbakera yesterday parted ways with the club following a string of poor results and the former league champions has announced that club legend Petrus ‘Oubas’ Mokwena will take charge of the technical department until further notice.

“It is with regret that I wish to confirm and accept the resignation of our caretaker coach Mervin ‘Maka’ Mbakera with immediate effect. Mbakera was appointed as the assistant coach to Woody Jacobs, and found himself acting in the head coach role after the sudden and unexpected resignation of Jacobs. Unfortunately, football is a game of results, and this has ultimately lead to Mbakera’s decision to step aside for the benefit of the club,” reads the club’s statement.

It further said: “We are tremendously proud of our former player, and publically wish to thank him for the leadership, professionalism and discipline he has shown during his tenure as our acting head coach. He departs on the very best of terms and we wish him all the best in his career as a football coach.”

“Mokwena has accepted the responsibility of leading the football team and shall be acting as the head coach until further notice. The technical team remains unchanged with the appointment of Mokwena.”



