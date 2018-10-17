More than N$ 11 million paid out in cash back rewards

WINDHOEK - The FNB’s Rewards programme, which was launched in November last year, has thus far paid out over a whopping N$11 million to a total of 87 707 customers.

“We are proud of the success of our Rewards programme because it’s another way we can help our customers in these tough economic times. We know that a little cash back in a customer’s account at the end of each month can go a long way to elevating today’s pressures of life,” said Ryno Holland-Muter, FNB Rewards Manager.

Customers are given cash back by FNB for using their Credit or Debit card instead of cash for everyday purchases.

“A clever tip is to pre-fund your credit card with your own funds. Customers can electronically transfer the amount that they usually spend or their Debit card monthly to their Credit card and use the Credit Card for everyday purchases in order to increase their Rewards earnings. One more tip would be to use your Credit Card for all your fuel purchases as you can earn up to 10 percent cash back on fuel purchases,” explains Holland-Muter.

Over N$700 000 was paid out to customers who used their Credit Card for fuel purchases, and a total of N$4,035,866 was paid to customers who used the FNB App, Cellphone Banking, and Online Banking to purchase airtime.

“We want to encourage our customers to make use of our safer and more convenient options via our online and digital platforms. It is now even easier to earn cash back Rewards, thanks to the FNB App which can be used at no data costs. We look forward to rewarding even more customers before the festive season,” concludes Holland-Muter.

2018-10-17 11:17:10 2 months ago