Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- Moses Hamaambo, also known as @Moses_king_ham on Instagram, is hilarious, witty and full of humour. His videos on Instagram keep on garnering a minimum of 2 000 views per clip. His content ranges from funny clips about girls not being loyal, to ‘never scare an aawambo mother when she is watching Zee World’, and ‘never say no to an Ondonga guy proposing’.

Other contents include ‘Can Never Enjoy Our Relationship Peacefully in Namibia’, which has garnered more than 3 000 views.

“I want to uplift the mood of fellow Namibians by making these comedy clips. I was inspired by Trevor Noah, he is hilarious and witty,” said Hamaambo.

The 19-year-old second-year diesel mechanic student at Nimt told Entertainment Now! that the response has been overwhelming. “The supporters and people who watch the clips say I should continue and they love the funny clips,” he said.

Hamaambo looks at the activities around him and communities in general and turns them into comedy. He looks at issues and makes them relatable by turning them into comedy.



2019-08-16 09:31:55 13 hours ago