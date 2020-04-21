Mourners fail to observe lockdown rules Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA – Implementing the guidelines and regulations of the national lockdown is a challenge to police in Oshikoto region when it comes to funeral gatherings.

There are still some cases where large crowds of mourners are being observed in the region.

Some communities still do not adhere to social distancing rules, and still gather in large numbers to mourn the death of their loved ones, as well as on the actual day of the burial.

The lockdown regulations prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people at funerals, weddings or any form of social assembly.

Other than that, the police regional commander, Commissioner Armas Shivute said everything is under control in enforcing phase two of the lockdown, saying that members have been deployed in the region’s four checkpoints of Elavi, Tsumeb, Oshivelo and King Nehale Gate at Etosha National park.

In addition, Shivute said more force members were deployed on the ground to maintain law and order and to curb the unnecessary movement of non-essential members.

Phase two of the lockdown was extended from 17 April to 4 May. Currently, Namibia has 16 confirmed Covid-19 cases with four reported recoveries and 12 active cases.

“The region is under control in all aspects, and we are busy addressing the issue of funerals because some people simply don’t want to understand, but we are working on it. We know culturally it is impossible, but our people should understand that this virus can wipe all of us because of ignorance by some individuals, therefore let us all adhere for the benefit of all,” he said. Police also issued several fines over the weekend to individuals for non-adherence. The commissioner asked councillors, headmen and community leaders to assist educate community members on the importance of adhering to social distancing and sanitising their hands whenever they enter a shop, hospital and to avoid overcrowded places.

-osimasiku@nepc.com.na

Essential… Oshikoto police officers on patrol.

Photo: Obrein Simasiku

2020-04-21 10:00:22 | 23 hours ago