Mouton’s trial to resume in 2019

WINDHOEK – The trial of a man who stands accused of killing a Windhoek City Police officer and two civilians in a freak car accident will continue next year.

Morne Mouton, 23, made an appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court where he was informed that his trial will resume on February 1, 2019. This came to light after state prosecutor Rowan van Wyk informed the court that the state was not ready to proceed with submission before judgement as scheduled during previous court proceedings.

Mouton is on trial for three counts of culpable homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving, for all of which he has denied guilt.

The charges emanate from the gruesome accident which resulted in the death of police officer Manfred Gaoseb, 35, and two civilians, namely Werner Simon, 22, and Joshua Ngenokesho (age unknown). The incident took place on July 04, 2015 along Sam Nujoma Drive.

According to witnesses who took the stand in trial, the police were attending to a house break-in incident in Hochland Park when they came across three unknown men in a stationary taxi along Sam Nujoma Drive.

The officers allegedly pulled over to question the unknown men. As the officers were busy interrogating the unknown men, they noticed an approaching grey VW Polo sedan that was being driven at a high speed.

Mouton’s car allegedly bumped into the stationary police vehicle consequently hitting and instantly killing Gaoseb and the other two men.

Mouton, in his defence, indicated that on the date in question he saw a man crossing the road and swayed off the road. According to him his vision was blurred by the lights of two stationary vehicles that were facing oncoming traffic.

During the trial, Mouton informed the court that he was not under the influence of alcohol nor was he speeding on the date in question. This is despite witnesses testifying that he smelled of alcohol and the way he spoke, were signs of someone who was under the influence of alcohol.

