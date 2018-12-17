MPs advised to adhere to speed limit

Albertina Nakale

WINDHOEK - In a rare move, as the National Council adjourned Thursday for the festive season, its chairperson Margaret Mensah-Williams encouraged the Members of Parliament to take the lead by being safe drivers, and obey the rules of the road, most especially the speed limit.



“It doesn’t mean that when your car speedometer says “240kph” you should also drive at that ridiculous speed. As you all know, the roads are very busy during this time of the year as people travel from far and wide to visit friends and families,” she cautioned as part of closing remarks for the year 2018.



The B1 and B2 national roads have historically produced the highest number of road accidents including even some Members of Parliament.



Regarding the latest fatal motor vehicle accidents on the B1 road, she passed on deepest condolences to the families of the victims who perished in those crashes.



She took the opportunity to thank other stakeholders and also ask them to join stakeholders in promoting road safety during this festive season.



“Let us all be responsible drivers. We have a small population in this country, but Namibians have to learn to be more patient on the road. It is unacceptable that road accidents have become one of the leading causes of death in our country and Namibia’s roads, as beautiful as our country is, ranks as one of the most dangerous in the world,” she urged.



Therefore, Mensah-Williams advised all drivers to ensure that all drivers have a valid driver’s licence, and that their vehicle is a roadworthy condition.

She cautioned drivers not to overload and drive safely and carefully.

She stated the Namibian Police should be strict in dealing with cases of reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and turn back cars that may cause a danger to other road users.



In the same vein, she advised if drivers took a glass of alcohol or two, they should find someone who is sober to drive them home safely.

“Let us also not give our cars to minors who are not yet in possession of driving licences because this is also a contributor to road crashes,” she urged.



She revealed the National Council recently concluded the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Therefore, she said as people go into the festive season, she appealed to Namibians not to rape, kill or abuse their partners and children in anyway whatsoever.



She reacted it is indeed sad that every day people read in the news that a husband or boyfriend has taken the life of his partner or that a helpless child was raped.



As Namibians, she said people must learn to solve their personal problems, anger issues and differences without spilling any blood, saying they should not take the easy way out by taking the law into their own hands.

She advised that people must learn to talk to one another, to seek heeling and help from the churches, family and friends, as well as from professionals.



She also urged members of the public to take the necessary time out to recuperate and regain their energy for the year ahead; the same goes for the staff members. She noted 2019 promises to be a busy with the Presidential and National Assembly elections. “This house must come back ready to do its part in stimulating the national economy and grow government revenue,” she indicated. She revealed the National Council passed 11 bills and 15 reports and they have finished everything else that was passed to them by the National Assembly.



