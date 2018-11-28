MTC and Huawei celebrate 10 years’ strategic partnership

WINDHOEK – MTC and Huawei on Monday celebrated 10 years of strategic partnership in the technological space. Guest of honour at the momentous occasion was President Hage Geingob.

Since entering into a partnership, MTC and Huawei have been providing top-notch telecom network services to Namibians, with a number of notable accomplishments in the country and the continent, making Namibia a frontrunner in the adoption of ICT technology on the continent.

At Monday’s gala dinner held in Windhoek for the celebration, Tim Ekandjo, MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer said MTC firmly holds the belief of recognising the partnership with Huawei. Ekandjo said the partnership is geared towards the achievement of a common vision of ensuring Namibia is propelled to greater heights in the technological space.

“Having worked together for a decade, our strength embodies the ideal of a Sino-Africa relationship with greater emphasis placed on a win-win situation. We are proud of the achievements as at MTC we have been able … to ensure that we remained the best telecom network services to consumers in Namibia for the past 25 years, of which the last 10 years were spent with Huawei,” said Ekandjo.

Under this smart partnership, Namibia became the first country on the continent to adopt 40G bit/s DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing), an innovative technology used to increase bandwidth over existing fibre networks, in 2011. Amongst its many achievements are the first 4G network in Namibia in 2012 and Africa’s first 4.5G network trialled in Namibia in 2016. In 2017, with its ‘081every1’ initiative, MTC embarked on its journey with Huawei to provide 100 percent population coverage in the country. This initiative will particularly benefit Namibians living in remote and rural areas.

Kian Chen, MD at Huawei Namibia, said he is grateful for Huawei to be able to participate and contribute to technological advancements in Namibia in partnership with MTC, since it not only enhanced the technological development, but more importantly, opened a door for the unconnected and under-connected Namibians to quality services and numerous possibilities of development.

“Upholding our vision and mission ‘to bring digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world’, we are ready to make more contributions to Namibia’s development by fully unleashing the transformative power of ICT with a diverse range of latest technologies and services to make this beloved country a better place to live, work, visit and invest in,” said Chen.

The 10-year anniversary came merely a few days after MTC announced the delivery of a comprehensive fibre internet and digital Cloud computing service for secure and reliable business solutions to government, public and private enterprises partnering with Huawei. The move is considered another ground-breaking move by MTC.



2018-11-28 11:26:27 1 months ago