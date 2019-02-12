MTC demands concrete answers from NPL…lack of CEO and First Division dormancy questioned

WINDHOEK – Telecommunications giant MTC, which is the principle bankroller of the Namibia Premier League (NPL), yesterday wrote to the league’s chairman Patrick Kauta expressing its displeasure with the deficient manner in which NPL is currently being administered.

In a letter dated 11 February 2019, which New Era Sport has seen, MTC’s Chief Human Capital & Corporate Affairs Officer Tim Ekandjo proposed that Kauta urgently organises a meeting with both the league’s sponsors MTC and FNB Namibia as well as the NPL’s Board of Governors (BoG).

The meeting, Ekandjo indicated, was important to come brief and satisfactorily explain to both sponsors as to why the league has not yet appointed a fulltime Chief Executive Officer and a Marketing Officer, as such appointments were supposed to have been made last year already.

Also chief amongst the issues raised in the letter is the dormancy of the country’s National First Divisions, which Ekandjo fears that if left unresolved will temper with the smooth conclusion of the elite league as well as disrupt the highly important relegation/promotion process – therefore clarity will also be needed in that regard.

Ekandjo is also demanding clarity on the status of relegated Oshakati club Young Chiefs and their NPL ambitions in the wake of Gobabis outfit Young African FC’s recent demotion from the league.

Additionally, the letter further states that clarity will also be needed around the status and continued presence of Zimbabwean self-confessed fraudster Tapiwa Musekiwa in the NPL.

Musekiwa, who declared under oath that he forged his identity documents to play for Young African last season, is currently on the books of defending champions African Stars. The proposed meeting will also touch the upcoming Standard Bank Top-8 Cup.

“I wish to advise the BoG to prepare diligently for this meeting in order to give sufficient information on all the matter points. The meeting is proposed for Monday, 25 February at the MTC Head Office at 16h00,” concludes the letter.

