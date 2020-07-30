MTC Sunshine, Salute boxing academies disinfect gyms Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Both the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy and the MTC Salute Boxing Academy have upped their fight against Covid-19 after both academies dispatched teams of health officials to disinfect their gyms and maintain strong health standards.

In their ongoing efforts to remain ahead in the battle against the deadly coronavirus, both gyms have committed to fumigating their gyms at least once a month with the aim of upholding a clean and healthy environment for boxers to train in.

This exercise was sponsored by Salute Trading, who is also in the business supplying cleaning materials and other hygiene products such as sanitisers and others. The two academies have also offered to help fumigate other boxing gyms in town at no costs, as part of their collaborative efforts.

“We are committed to assisting other gyms to ensure they are safe at all times and we will continue to assist them with fumigation of their gyms, and we encourage all our boxers to practice personal hygiene at all times and maintain social distancing whenever they are in public, reads the message from both Nestor Tobias of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy and Kiriat Kamanya of the MTC Salute Boxing Academy.

