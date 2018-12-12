MTC takes Salute and Nestor under its wings…each stable gets N$1.6 million

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s telecommunications giant MTC yesterday announced a combined sponsorship of N$10 million, which will be shared in equal proportions between Salute Boxing Academy and the renowned Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy.

The sponsorship breakdown equates to N$1, 6 million per academy annually, for the next three years. Salute became new members of the MTC family while for the Nestor Sunshine, it was a continuation of their relationship with MTC.

With the sponsorship officially coming into effect this month (December 2018) and runs until 2021, each boxing stable stand to benefit a total of N$4, 9 million apiece once their agreements run full circle after three years.

The academies will now be known as the MTC Salute Boxing Academy and the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy.

“Collectively, our EXCO team agreed to endorse new sponsorship deals for the next three years, totaling just little short of N$10 million. The sponsorship breakdown is N$1, 660, 000 million per boxing stable annually. Each funding will be for a period of three years, which will bring the investment to N$4, 9 million after the three years.

The sponsorship is with effect December 2018 and runs until 2021. Upon acceptance of this sponsorship, we will be going into paper work and finalising agreement for effective operational matters,” said MTC’s Tim Ekandjo.

He continued: “Off course, prejudice to state that as parties, we will place greater emphasis on absolute return on investment, and ensuring that objectives and goals are attained as part of our agreement.

I must add here that having considered all factors presented to us in coming to a collective decision, it is not always possible to support and accommodate everybody. As MTC, we are inundated with requests running into millions monthly – sponsorship request which ranges into nearly N$1 million per month, which should you look into it actually means that we do not have a choice but to turn away a lot of requests.

I wish to applaud our EXCO team for the foresight in providing the material support, it’s not easy but we are optimistic that this will go a long way. In conclusion, it is my privilege to announce that MTC will be sponsoring, what will be now known as the MTC Salute Boxing Academy and also continue supporting the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy for the next three years.”

2018-12-12 10:18:39 21 days ago