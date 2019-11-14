Murder case postponed to 2020

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK - The case of a woman accused of killing her live-in boyfriend earlier this year is set to continue next year in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni postponed the case of Dominika Hamutenya, 32, to 29 January next year to enable the police to finalise their investigations.

State prosecutor Munika Munika informed the court yesterday that Hamutenya’s docket was not available at court for a second time and thus it would be prudent to postpone the case for further police investigations. Hamutenya who is on bail of N$2 000 is charged with a count of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act. The charge emanates from the death of her live-in boyfriend Mathias Mukonda Ntjamba, 32.

Ntjamba was fatally stabbed with a knife, instantly causing his death on the night of 14 May. It is alleged Hamutenya reportedly used a kitchen knife to stab Ntjamba once in the chest, although she said she used a fork. The couple allegedly had an argument prior to the fatal stabbing. It is further alleged Hamutenya stabbed Ntjamba on the bed and pushed him down on the floor where he was found.

According to relatives, who resided in the same yard with the couple, the two were in a tumultuous relationship in which they frequently fought and Hamutenya would always overpower Ntjamba.

Relatives further said that Hamutenya had previously hacked Ntjamba four times with a panga on various occasions.

