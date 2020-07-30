Mutorwa irked by incomplete and abandoned capital projects Edgar Brandt Business Khomas

×

A deplorable state of affairs regarding the completion of infrastructure and capital development projects throughout the country has surfaced through a report requested by President Hage Geingob and commissioned by works and transport minister John Mutorwa.

The final report, which was completed at the end of June 2020, confirmed that a trifling 54 capital projects were completed between 2016 and 2019 out of 153 projects awarded between 2012 and 2014 through the now repealed Tender Board of Namibia Act. The report showed that 56 of the projects were not yet complete while 43 were completely abandoned and left incomplete.

At a media briefing in the capital on Monday, a fuming Mutorwa cautioned: “Delays, maladministration and corrupt practices are unacceptable, because they are essentially criminal.”

Visibly annoyed at the horrendous completion rate, Mutorwa said: “This is a very serious situation. All the true honest and factual reasons must be obtained as a matter of extreme urgency.”

The works minister directed his staff to ensure that mechanisms be put in place to finish the incomplete projects in which government has already invested significant funds.

“If and when wrongdoing is detected or factually established then the law must be allowed to follow and take its own course, without fear, favour and/or prejudice,” Mutorwa further directed. He added that infrastructure and other capital development projects provide much-needed facilities, employment opportunities and therefore concrete and visible development for the country.

The issue of incomplete capital development projects most recently came to the fore during and following last year’s town hall meetings conducted by Geingob in all the 14 regions of the country. Following these meetings, the President requested all regional governors to individually submit reports on incomplete and abandoned projects, accompanied by reasons for the unfinished work as well as the financial implications thereof. At Monday’s media briefing Mutorwa said the works ministry, through the executive director’s office, must liaise and coordinate with the respective line ministries and their technical officials to devise ways and means to ensure that all uncompleted and abandoned capital projects are speedily and practically completed. He added that he expects a written progress report, compiled on the basis of actual verifiable information, by no later than 31 August. – ebrandt@nepc.com.na



2020-07-30 15:50:52 | 1 days ago