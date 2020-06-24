My Weekly take away - Sports entertainment from home is the new normal Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Ever since the invention of sports, there have been two ways for people to enjoy sports. Firstly, people enjoy sports by participating and secondly by being a live spectator and experiencing that awesome atmosphere at the stadium with many other fans from different backgrounds.

In fact, the prime way to enjoy a sport event is to observe a live game. However, tables have turned and that option is missing now, and many fans are not allowed to attend, watch and enjoy live games.

People all over the world enjoy sports. Technological advancements aid enjoyment, including the ability to view and live stream league games and high-quality videos on a variety of platforms, playing golf with advanced clubs and balls, and sports betting using different platforms. On the other hand, enjoyment has been curtailed this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

A few months ago games and matches have been postponed or cancelled, and leagues have stopped or postponed their seasons. Until recently, players weren’t able to practice with team sports, as they try to stay fit by working out at home.

Thankfully, after much consultation between governments and teams, games/matches are coming back on the schedule but with a twist: fans won’t be able to gather in stadiums or in be in any crowd to watch the live-action. Although this is a stringent measure, it’s very much needed to avoid another round of illness and death.

How does this affect sports lovers? It’s unfortunately not a great time for those whose social lives are built around going to stadiums and watching matches and tournaments in person. Alternatively, sports entertainment from home has become the prime activity instead and to no surprise, the number of subscribers to online sporting sites has increased worldwide.

*Stefan Ngolo is a sports enthusiast and sports education scholar. He can be reached at ngoloset@gmail.com.



