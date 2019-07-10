N$1.3 million drugs confiscated in June

WINDHOEK – The Namibian police confiscated various drugs valued at N$ 1.3 million for the period of June.

A total of 117 suspects were arrested. According to Namibian police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi, among those arrested, 97 are Namibian nationals, six Angolans and three Burundians. Police also arrested eight Congolese, one Tanzanian and two Zambian nationals. “Dealing in drugs is a crime, please report drug dealers at your nearest (police) station,” read a police statement.

The following drugs were seized

Cannabis 74.8kg = N$ 747 930

Cannabis plants 21 grams = N$210

Mandrax 405 tablets = N$486 00

Cocaine powder 917.4grams = N$ 458 700

Cocaine bullets 7×bullets = N$24500

Crack cocaine 115 = N$11500

Abortion 27 tablets = N$13500

