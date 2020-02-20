N$1m for Independence Day celebrations

The executive director in the ministry of information Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana said government has budgeted just N$1 million for next month’s 30th Independence Day celebrations and inauguration of President Hage Geingob.

“Our estimated budget is N$1 million and it is something to smile about because we would be relying close to half of that on our corporate sector citizenry,” said Ua-Ndjarakana.

The Independence Day celebration will be hosted at the Independence Stadium in the capital, where President Geingob is expected to deliver his inaugural speech.

Ua-Ndjarakana did not reveal much about the entertainment aspect apart from stating that Namibians will be impressed. “You are going to be amazed at the entertainment, that is a top secret, even above knowing which head of states will be gracing us on the occasion on that day, ” said Ua-Ndjarakana.

He said the entertainment sub-committee started preparing for the 30th Independence Day in August last year. “Imagine all the time, they usually start in February, now this time, they started in August with seriousness and positivity into the shows they are going to display.”

He said the ICT sector citizenry is responding “in the Namibian way”. “The Namibian way is always positive but positivity does not mean in abundance given the downturn and all the economic challenges,” he said.

Out of the N$1 million for the sub-committee on information and publicity, cost includes live broadcasting by the NBC. “We can demonstrate our joy without being excessive on anything,” he said.

The executive director said everybody heading for the Independence Day celebration will have enough in terms of water and food. “Some of the corporate citizens have also come on board on their own to expand the music bash that we have after the official programme on the day,” said Ua-Ndjarakana.

Invitations are going out to the traditional authorities in the different regions. “It’s not just a simple celebration, it’s the 30th independence of the republic and the inauguration of our third president for his last five-year term.”

– psiririka@nepc.com.na

2020-02-20 07:54:13 | 2 days ago