N$3.5 million worth of livestock stolen in Omaheke in 2018

WINDHOEK - Livestock worth N$3.5 million have been stolen between April 2018 and March 2019 on farms and villages in the Omaheke Region, Omaheke Regional Governor Festus Ueitele has revealed.

In his state of the region address recently, Ueitele said a total 394 big livestock and 321 small livestock were stolen across the region during the said period.

He said of those stolen, 183 big livestock and 134 small livestock valued at around N$1.357 million were recovered by the Namibian police in the region. Also, Ueitele expressed concern about the increasing number of young children getting involved in drug abuse.

He said cannabis and mandrax remain popular in the region with a combined 91 cases - to the value of N$57 212 reported during the same period. Ueitele furthermore expressed concern on the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) which he said is still on the increase despite efforts to combat it.

According to him, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, common assault and rape are the most reported cases at the region’s GBV Protection Sub Division.

He said the contributing factor is alcohol and drug abuse as well as cultural practices.

On a positive note Ueitele commended Standard Bank Namibia, which he said demonstrated that it is determined to live by its slogan ‘Moving Forward’. “Standard Bank has demonstrated that they strive to be relevant and play a very important role in economic development in the communities in which they operate,” he said, adding that they are determined to move the region forward.

He said the bank has embarked on various projects this year, which include converting the Otjinene Standard Bank branch to a fully-fledged agency in a permanent structure at a cost of N$5 million.

Other projects he said are the establishment of the Kalahari border post agency and the importance of facilitating Trans-Kalahari cross-border trade transactions estimated to cost N$23 million.

He said the bank is also looking at putting up ATMs in Epako location, Gobabis and in Aminuis. Also, Ueitele said as part of their social responsibility, the bank renovated the hostel kitchen of the Goeie Hope Primary School in Epukiro to the tune of N$500 000 and the renovation and upgrade of Mpe Thuto girls hostel to the tune of N$100 000.

Furthermore, Ueitele said the bank donated N$140 000 to horse racing in Otjinene and the Epukiro constituencies in the last two years.

Also, he said the bank donated 20 houses in Otjinene under the Buy a Brick initiative.

