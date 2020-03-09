NAGN to celebrate Independence with ‘Reflect’ exhibition Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

An exhibition titled, ‘Reflect: Namibia at 30 years of Independence’, will be showcased on 5 March at the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) at 18:00.

The exhibition will see the work from different artists, as well as their view on pre- and post-independent Namibia, the future of Namibian art and the nation at large, the artists’ role in society, and a reflection on the past 30 years.

The NAGN announced they received a total of 148 submissions, of which 26 artworks will be exhibited at the Museum of African Art (MAA), while 89 of them will be showcased at the NAGN from 5 March until 3 April 2020.

“Reflect forms part of our mandate to provide dedicated space for the promotion of visual art and craft, encourage the production of works of art in Namibia and to promote Namibian art and artists,” they emphasised.

According to the NAGN, the exhibition enables them to carry out their objective of contributing to the development of the creative economy and the art industry in Namibia.

“Therefore, the Namibia public and tourists visiting our country are encouraged to attend the official opening of this important event on our calendar,” they concluded.

