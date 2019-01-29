Nakathila eyes world title eliminator showdown with Garcia

WINDHOEK – One of Namibia’s leading boxing stars Jeremiah “Low Key” Nakathila has set his eyes on a showdown with world No.1 WBO Jnr Lightweight contender Ryan Garcia of USA, with Nakathila currently ranked No.3 in the latest WBO world ratings.

Garcia boast with a record of 17 fights with 14 coming by knockout and was named ESPN Prospect of the Year in 2016.

“We are pushing for a fight between Nakathila vs Garcia and hope that we will get approval for that fight to be declared as a final world title eliminator. This will of course be a big fight because Garcia is tipped to become boxing’s next super star, but Nakathila will be ready to eliminate him to get a title shot with current world champion Ito. This will be an incredible year for him with big fights,” said boxing promoter Nestor Tobias.

In the Welterweight division, Mike Shonena, the only other Namibian with a world ranking besides Nakathila is now rated number 9 by the WBO in a very competitive division where Terence Crawford is the reigning champion.

