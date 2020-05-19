Nama cultural festival postponed Staff Reporter National Khomas

KEETMANSHOOP - The annual Nama Cultural Festival, which was scheduled to take place from 21-24 May, has been postponed.

This allows adherence to precautionary measures put in place by government to curb the spread of the coronavirus. According to Dawid Eigub, chairperson of the organising committee, this decision was taken in cognisance of the seriousness and disastrous impact of the Covid-19 global pandemic. “It is in this regard that we regrettably announce that the third annual Nama Cultural Festival which was scheduled to take place from 21 to 24 May 2020 will be cancelled for this year and postponed to May 2021,” he said in a statement. “We appreciate and valued the enormous support this unique festival has received since its inception and heartily want to thank all who continue to walk this unique and incredible journey of cultural renaissance and revitalisation with us.” Spokesperson of the organising committee Antonio Stuurman has in the past described the festival as a good platform to showcase the Nama culture and its rich tradition. - sklukowski@nepc.com.na

