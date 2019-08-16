NAMAs2019: ‘Dzoppe’ and nope … social media users react to host list

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- One of the most anticipated events on Namibia’s music calendar, the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs), this week announced six hosts that will oversee the awards.

The NAMAs Executive Committee has selected six hosts, namely: television and radio personalities Tanya Daringo and Paul Munanjala, who will be in charge of the main stage.

Radio presenter Joe Mulisa and video editor Elago Shitaatala will host the blue room while Adriano Visagie and Ndapewa Ambambi handle the blue carpet.

MTC’s Public Relations Officer, Erasmus Nekundi, said the selection process considered many aspects before coming up with these personalities. “These are people who have the experience; they are no strangers to the screens.

They are the types of people who are comfortable on stage,” he informed Entertainment Now!

Blue room host Elago Shitaatala was excited and over the moon for the opportunity. “I tried out in 2017 and didn’t go through, I thought I wasn’t capable until this happened. I will be in the blue room and this is where a lot of interviews take place,” she said.

With a calm demeanour, which attracts attention, Shitaatala says her interpersonal skills will come in handy, as her energy will be oozing.

Smart, witty and joyful Joe Mulisa said the first time he hosted a big show was the Industry Night in 2017. “I was very nervous then but I am now ready to give my all.

I have my mojo, which is chaos, I am not as predictable. I appreciate the fact that there is a certain charm that comes with being yourself and that’s what I will be. I am going to lay it all out there,” he informed Entertainment Now!

The law graduate promises professionalism. “I will deliver professionally. I just don’t want to narrate the show, I want to be there with you (audience and viewers) all the way. “I look forward to having a lot of fun,” Mulisa pointed out.

He said when the awards get replayed, he would want people to still be wowed.

Mixed reactions emerged on social media upon the release of the names with a tweep by @angy_pangy tweeting “looks good and super excited to see how everything will play out, referring to the line-up”. The tweet posted by @FreshFMNamibia asked what people on Twitter thought of the list and has garnered comments with another tweep from Miss Namibia 2019 contestant @DunaiskiNashya saying ‘Dzoppe’ meaning it’s a good list. Other comments are from presenter and blogger Mavis Braga who tweeted “Nope. In an industry as small as ours, we must make room for new faces and fresh blood.

I am happy for everyone that made it to Namibia’s biggest stage! And my two favs take the main stage! Tanya and Paul!” Several social media users were against the use of old presenters. “Seriously, there are better hosts then them.

We want new faces. We were supposed to vote man. Some are good but some faces are now on repeat and it’s not nice anymore,” read one comment on Facebook.

Last year’s NAMAs were hosted by Odile Gertze, Tanya Daringo and Esperance Luvindao. This year’s awards show will be held at the Dome in Swakopmund on September 7, 2019.

