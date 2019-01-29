  • January 29th, 2019
Login / Register



Advanced search
Search ePapers
Home \ National \ Namcol award scholarships to students in Kunene

Namcol award scholarships to students in Kunene

New Era Reporter   National   Kunene
10 hours ago
513
0

Share on social media


Selma Gumbo

OPUWO - It was a joyful event when the Namibian College of Open Learning (Namcol) handed over 29 confirmation letters for the award of its scholarships to seven constituencies in Kunene where 29 learners from poor households got scholarships.
Governor of Kunene Region Marius Sheya thanked Namcol for coming on board citing the tough economic situation prevailing, of which Kunene Region is not excluded.

He urged constituency councillors always make time to go back to their constituencies and encourage especially youths who did not make it be it in school or in other fields to pick up from where they had left off.

“I am delighted for what Namcol has done, contributing to the less privileged is the way to go, and I encourage other institutions to follow suit to help our communities who are not able to make it on their own,” Sheya emphasised. 
The beneficiaries are drawn from the community of Kunene who are less privileged  and are unable to pay for registration to further their studies and improve their marks.

One of the beneficiaries Viajanda Tjiposa from Opuwo Urban Constituency, the only one who was present had this to say, “I am thankful for the award that I received from Namcol, if it was not for them I was not going to register because I have no one to pay for me, I promise to work hard and pass all my subjects that I am going to register.” 
*Selma Gumbo works as an Information Officer in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) in Opuwo,  Kunene Region 


New Era Reporter
2019-01-29 09:46:43 10 hours ago

Home \ National \ Namcol award scholarships to students in Kunene - New Era Live

Be the first to post a comment...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER