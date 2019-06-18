Namibia capable of slaying giants at Afcon - Katupose…still open for future call-ups

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK – The Namibia Premier League (NPL)’s oldest club, Tigers FC’s veteran striker Muna Katupose strongly believes the 23-man Brave Warriors squad called up by coach Ricardo Mannetti is very much capable of propelling Namibia to greater heights at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) starting this weekend in Egypt.

In an interview with New Era Sport, the former Unam FC front-man bemoaned missing out on a call-up for the 2019 Afcon but was quick to wish those called up to represent the country in Egypt all the best, saying he will continue working hard and remains open for future call-ups from national team selectors.

Katupose, who scored two superb goals to help Namibia beat Comoros and qualify for her first ever African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals in Morocco last year, and was also instrumental in Namibia’s 2008 Afcon qualification when he scored the only goal against Ethiopia in the qualifiers for Ghana 2008, threw his weight behind Mannetti and his charges saying they have all the required capabilities to cause an upheaval in Group D.

“I didn’t expect it [his omission] but it is normal in football to be called up and some other times not getting call-ups. But it also gives others a chance to experience something new and represent the country at that level. At the end of the day, it’s the coach’s decision and I have to respect it,” said the former Black Africa striker.

The 31-year old however pointed out that the bigger picture is about Namibia doing well in Egypt and those chosen to carry out the task should show African and the world what Namibian football is all about.

“My words to them is they should work hard and pour out their hearts and make the nation proud. We are not called the Brave Warriors for nothing, we are capable of upsetting any team,” added a confident Katupose, who was part of Namibia’s 2008 Afcon squad in Ghana where he appeared in two of the three matches.

He further said that despite Namibia being drawn in a group which many are referring to as the 2019 Afcon group of death, he remains confident that the Brave Warriors have the courage, bravery and fighting spirit to slay continental football powerhouses such as Ivory Coast and Morocco as well as neighbours South Africa.

The Brave Warriors will be based in Cairo and open Group D with a date against Morocco on June 23 before taking on South Africa on June 28, both at Al Salam Stadium. They will play the final group game against Ivory Coast on July 1 at Cairo International Stadium.



