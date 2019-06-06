Namibia subdued by Argentina in Rugby Nations Cup opener 

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s rugby fifteen on Tuesday lost their opening match of the 2019 World Rugby Nations Cup against Argentina, going down 25-39 at the Estadio Charrua in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Having already won the Americas Rugby Championship and Sudamerica Rugby Championship this year, Argentina XV began their bid for a hat-trick of titles on a winning note but they were made to work hard for the points by Namibia.

Argentina XV were below their best in the first half and the scores were tied at 12-12. After Namibia took a 17th-minute lead through Obert Nortje’s try, Argentina XV struck back 10 minutes later when winger Manuel Montero crossed the line.

Montero’s opposite number, Oderich Mouton restored Namibia’s advantage and this time Cliven Loubser was able to add the extras having missed his first attempt at goal.

The award of a penalty try, following prolonged scrum pressure from the Argentinian pack, meant the sides went into the break all square but with Argentina XV holding a one-man advantage due to a yellow card to Namibian prop Aranos Coetzee.

Despite being short-handed, the Welwitschias went in front for the third time in the match when RWC 2015 winger JC Greyling scored within a minute of the restart but Argentina XV found a quick response through flanker Nicolás Sbrocco. With both tries being converted, the score stood at 19-19 with over half an hour left to play.

A brace of tries from Facundo Cordero, either side of an exchange of penalties between Teo Castiglioni and Loubser, took the game beyond Namibia and ultimately proved the difference between the sides. – World Rugby

2019-06-06 11:17:50 8 hours ago