Namibia’s 29th Independence Day celebrated in Malaysia

Bertha Amakali

KUALA LUMPUR – About 500 guests, among them Namibia’s friends from regional, continental and international locations gathered at Shangri-La Hotel in Kuala Lumpur and celebrated in their true own unique way Namibia’s 29th Independence Day.

The warm red, white and green colours of Namibia’s flag reflected in the reception hall, representing the people of Namibia, their courage and determination to achieve equal opportunity for all, unity and peace as well as the country’s agricultural wealth.

In her welcoming remarks, Namibia’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Anne Namakau Mutelo thanked the guests for gracing the occasion with their presence and the warm welcome and hospitality she has received and continues to experience since her arrival in the beautiful city of Kuala Lumpur and in Malaysia in general.

She reiterated that Namibia is a product of international solidarity. “So we are indebted to all of you for the peace and stability that we enjoy today. Namibia is one of the few OAU/AU and UN success stories, and we are fortunate enough to still enjoy democracy, peace, stability and security, 29 years after we first gained our independence and freedom on 21st March 1990,” she told the gathering.

Amongst the gathering were 50 former members of MALBAT, the Malaysian contingent that served in the United Nations Transitional Assistance Group (Untag), the United Nations peacekeeping force that supervised Namibia’s elections and assisted in the transition to nationhood and independence 29 years ago.

Mutelo said the bilateral relations between Namibia and Malaysia did not only start with the opening of resident diplomatic missions in each other’s capitals 23 years ago, but they date way back to the time of Namibia’s liberation struggle for independence.

“Malaysia, just like many other countries gathered here tonight, played a pivotal role and supported Namibia’s quest for freedom, self-determination and independence through international and regional organisations such as the United Nations, Commonwealth and Non-Aligned Movement,” she said

During the course of 2018, Mutelo undertook a tourism familiarisation visit to Namibia by Malaysian tour operators and media that has resulted in having the first tour packages to Namibia by Apple Vacations, Airbonne Travel and Tours and Golden Travel and Tours as from April and June 2019.

She also undertook a trade and investment mission by Malaysian businesspeople which resulted in potential investments in the education, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry sectors.

“I am looking forward to closer and further interaction and the exchange of high level visits between our two governments. I am also looking forward to the strengthening of trade, investment, tourism and cultural activities, as well as people to people interactions during my tour of duty in this beautiful and welcoming country, Malaysia, Truly Asia,” she remarked.

A slide presentation on Namibia was conducted for the visitors, some of whom have since indicated their willingness to visit the country.

Mutelo has a full year schedule of Namibian promotional activities, amongst them the triple activities lined up for the Philippines from 24-29 March 2019. These are the celebration of the 29th independence anniversary, 10th anniversary of the establishment of the honorary consulate of Namibia to the Philippines and a Philippines-Namibia business forum that will bring together emerging Namibian businesses and entrepreneurs as well as those from the Philippines, in business-to-business networking and interactions.

Mutelo has also organised a fact-finding visit to Namibia of some members of the Untag-MALBAT in April 2019, that will prepare for an official visit in August 2019.

The invited guests were treated to Namibian products and traditional cuisine, and breweries such as Windhoek Lager, stiff porridge (Oshifima), dry meat, a wide range of wild game steaks, traditional spinach, mopane worms, biltong, an aromatic air-dried meat, fat cakes, eembe (berries), while tourism promotional materials were on display.

