Namibia’s first Property Expo slated for July 26

WINDHOEK - The Association of Estate Agents of Namibia (AEAN) will host Namibia’s first ever Bank Windhoek Property Expo on Friday, 26 and Saturday, 27 July 2019.

The vent will take place at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) sports fields in Windhoek.

The Bank Windhoek Property Expo will provide a platform for anyone looking to further their property journey whether it is buying, selling, renting or investing. The Expo brings together all the brands under one roof and includes financial service providers, estate agents, developers, conveyancers and additional services.

“Our purpose for the Bank Windhoek Property Expo is to establish a strong relationship between relevant stakeholders in the property industry. Thank you to Bank Windhoek for coming on-board to make this possible,” said the Property Expo’s Project Manager Amanda Geldenhuys.

Bank Windhoek’s Property Finance Sales Manager Nancy McNab said: “Bank Windhoek believes this event will provide visitors with a fantastic opportunity to engage with all the role players in the property industry. As a Bank, this is our way of investing in the communities in which we operate where we build and nurture sustainable relationships with our business partners.” Besides the vast presence of exhibitors from the property industry, agents and attorneys, McNab encouraged the public to visit the Bank Windhoek Property Lounge for networking purposes during the event.

The Association of Estate Agents Namibia, will host estate agents information sessions. This will feature invited property industry experts who will cover topics such as Technology in Real Estate; Property Valuations; Photography in Real Estate; Grooming your home to sell/Home Staging and Water Wise Gardens, to mention but a few.

Gates to the two-day Bank Windhoek Property Expo will be open from 09:00 until 17:00, and it promises to be an exciting occasion on the property industry’s event calendar.

Entry fee for visitors is: N$40, adults and non-AEAN members; free of charge, AEAN members and children under 12 years old; N$ 20, children from 12 to 18 years and free of charge for pensioners.

Visitors will be entertained with a lucky draw consisting of a hot air balloon flight, jumping castle and other activities for children. Food and refreshments will be available for sale.

“The AEAN aspires to represent all registered estate agents in Namibia as a professional body of knowledge, advice and support, thereby contributing towards the social and economic upliftment of the property industry, Namibia and its citizens,” Geldenhuys concluded.

2019-07-09 09:23:43 17 hours ago