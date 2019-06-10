Namibia’s first reality show airing on NBC TV

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – For all reality show lovers and Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) television viewers, the wait is over, Namibia’s first reality show ‘Body with Maria’ is now airing on NBC TV.

Hosted by Namibian Big Brother participant and entrepreneur Maria Nepembe, the reality show was launched on Friday and will air on NBC 1 every Sunday.

‘ Body with Maria’ is a reality fitness show for people that want to make changes to their bodies, either to keep fit, lose weight or gain weight

At the premier of the reality show, the NBC director general Stanley Similo told Entertainment Now!: “When I was appointed as the director general of NBC, part of what I said should happen for the television was to bring in reality shows and for a year we have been talking concepts of two reality shows, one is the fitness programme ‘Body with Maria’ and the other one is ‘On the street’ which is to be announced later.”

Similo said the aim of NBC’s reality television was to give back to the community by bringing in content that is 100 percent local and that people can relate to.

“We want people to watch the show and identify people that they know, because it is more like motivating them to also make changes to their lives. As the NBC team we knew what we want and we believe this reality show will be a hit,” Similo said, adding that the show will make a lot of people realise who they are by keeping fit and eating healthily, either the participants or the viewers.

Also talking to Entertainment Now!, Maria Nepembe who was excited to be the first Namibian to host a reality show, said the show was made a reality by 10 participants who were desperate to live healthy lifestyles. She encouraged them to keep on working on their bodies and stay healthy, adding that by the end of the first season they will announce the ultimate winner.

“I have seen a lot of changes when I took part in the reality show; I have lost more than 12 kilogrammes and I am very excited because I was quite uncomfortable with my body, but now I am falling in love with my body every day and am looking forward to lose more weight,” said Suama Katshuna, one of the participants of the show.

Buruxa !Owos-Oas, another participant, said she has since seen a lot of changes in herself and is now addicted to fitness.

“I have always been inspired by Maria Nepembe’s fitness journey and when she put up the applications, I applied because I knew she was going to help me with my body goals. I was very insecure with my body but now I am getting the body of my dreams,”!Owos-Oas added excitedly.

NBC’s chief news and programming officer, Menesia Muinjo, said they ever wanted local content and are looking forward to the next season.

