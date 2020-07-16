NaTIS de-links debts for renewal of vehicle licences Staff Reporter WOEMA Khomas

The Roads Authority (RA) has confirmed that the Namibia Traffic Information System (NaTIS) will de-activate the linking of debts for the renewal of Motor Vehicle Licences for customers with multiple vehicles on their names effective from 01 July 2020 to 30 June 2021. The Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa, initially made this announcement in Parliament on 24 June 2020.

The de-linking means that a customer with multiple vehicles registered on their name will be able to effect payment for the renewal of a vehicle licence, without being affected by the debt or arears of any other vehicle registered under their name. However, it should be noted that the renewal would only be permitted for vehicles that are fully paid up.

“No renewals will be permitted for vehicle licences that are in arears or have outstanding penalties, until such time that the outstanding debt on that particular vehicle has been settled,” reads a statement from RA spokesperson, Hileni Fillemon.

The RA has also reminded the public that, in accordance with the Road Traffic and Transport Regulations Act, 2001, no vehicle is allowed to be operated on a public road with an expired license disc. Therefore, the RA urged all customers with expired or expiring vehicle licences to renew their licences on time.

The RA also called on vehicle owners who were affected by the linking of debts to take advantage of this temporary de-activation to renew licence discs of the vehicles they intend to operate, while making arrangements to clear the outstanding debts in due time.

