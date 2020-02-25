NaTIS opens shop at Divundu John Muyamba National Kavango West

RUNDU - The Roads Authority (RA) has started with services at Divundu, which has brought relief to inhabitants of the village council and surrounding areas, who, over the years, travelled more than 200km to Rundu for vehicle registration, and learner and driver’s licence testing.

Transport minister John Mutorwa will officially inaugurate the new NaTIS centre this week. “Recently, RA acquired office space for its NaTIS services in Divundu. The office will be offering NaTIS services to communities in and around Divundu and neighbouring areas,” said RA spokesperson Constance Mwilima in an invitation sent to New Era.

Apart from the newly introduced NaTIS centre, Divundu village also boasts with a police station, three schools and a service station. In addition, the ministry of poverty eradication has opened an office at Divundu. The town now has two clinics, a bank, a wholesaler and post office, among others. -jmuyamba@nepc.com.na

2020-02-25 07:20:26 | 4 hours ago