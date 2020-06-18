NaTIS operations set to reopen in Omuthiya Obrien Simasiku National Khomas

The Omuthiya Town Council has reaffirmed the Namibian Traffic Information System (NaTIS) office will be up and running soon.

Personnel are already in place and preparing to open shop.

Town mayor Katrina Uusiku shared this development during a N$64 million budget presentation, in which she highlighted that operationalisation of the shut NaTIS centre is one of the council’s big projects for the 2020/21 financial year, which is set to resume in July.

“During the current financial year (2019/20), the council signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Roads Authority (RA) to establish NaTIS in the council structure. This will help the community to utilise the services offered by the driver and vehicle registration agency,” she said.

With this development, individuals would no longer be required to travel longer distances.

Council has availed space for RA and they have started with the installation of the system, which they will be using.

Cars registered at Omuthiya will bear number plates with letters MT.

“Therefore, I would like to inform residents this is a sign that our town is growing, and promises more exciting developments,” said Uusiku.

Although this will reduce pressure on residents, council in an effort to clear uncertainty said it would not be a fully fledged NaTIS office where all services will be offered, but it will offer services such as learner’s licence testing, licence renewal, vehicle registration. While some crucial services such as driver’s licence testing, roadworthiness will not be available.

– osimasiku@nepc.com.na

