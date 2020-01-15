NaTIS to open in Omuthiya

OMUTHIYA - The Namibia Traffic Information System (NaTIS) will soon be operational in Omuthiya with registration, says acting town council CEO Simon Nghuulondo.

He said the town council would provide operational space for the officials, which will open for business during the course of the year. Other than that, Nghuulondo also highlighted that council will soon commission the recently completed fire station adjacent to the council offices, which has dragged on for about five years. “The building has been officially handed over to us by the contractor and we are now ready to start operating. We are only waiting for Telecom to come train our staff on how to operate the switchboard system and also to connect the lines directly to the council office for ease of communication,” he said.

The fire station is equipped with a kitchen, furnished sleeping rooms, gym and a laundry room, among others. Five staff members will be attached to the fire department, with three of them being temporary employees.

Nghuulondo also announced that retailer Spar will open its doors at the town during the course of the year.

“So, in a nutshell, those are some of the developmental activities that our residents and nation at large can expect in our quest to bring services closer to the people. Spar is under construction and situated near Shell service station,” he remarked.

