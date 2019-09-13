NDF Survival Kit by Taap The Guy

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- Taap The Guys’ video on the NDF survival tips on social media is a top trending clip on Entertainment Now!’s radar. The comedian Twapewa Makaza guides social media users on how to avoid getting in trouble with the law enforcement agencies during the operations.

He said if you haven’t been physically touched by the NDF, consider yourself lucky that it hasn’t happened to you, yet! The clip which was uploaded on Facebook on the September 6th, 2019 has been shared close to 1000 times and a lot of reactions from more than 350 social media users.

On Facebook, Chanda Mulaiko Pwapwa said this is the local content he is willing to pay for.

Some tips include don’t not under any circumstance use the word rights or claim you have rights.

Check it out on Taap The Guy’s Facebook post, and accessible on other social media sites by the same handle. Have a good laugh and share African content.

