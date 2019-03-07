Nedbank celebrates top achievers

WINDHOEK - Nedbank Namibia’s top achievers were celebrated for their outstanding contributions to the bank over the past year, at a recognition ceremony held recently.

The annual Nedbank Employee Awards are held to applaud the dedicated work of individuals and teams at the bank. Speaking at this year’s event, Nedbank Managing Director, Lionel Matthews highlighted the importance of recognising staff members, “Employee recognition is an important engagement tool for us at Nedbank. We understand that recognition contributes enormously to motivated and actively engaged employees who are productive and contribute to the success of the company,” Said Matthews. “We have used the recognition process to highlight the extraordinary work of several of our colleagues. We recognize these individuals who have gone above and beyond in their work, upholding and personally exhibiting our organisation’s values,” added Matthews.

Several awards were presented at the ceremony, including the awards for Top Sales Individuals, Top Admin/Back Office Individuals, Best Performing Branch, Best Teller, Best Team Award and Customer Service Champion.

The event also highlighting Nedbank Namibia’s top four achievers and concluded with the Managing Director Individual Award, which went to Nedbank Head of Treasury, Stuart Main. Other winners included Legal, Governance and Compliance Manager, Mignon Klein; Nedloans Operations Controller, Nicolene Thanises; and Senior Teller, Johannes Aipanda.

