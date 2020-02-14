Nedbank Cycle Challenge this weekend Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

Launched last month, the 35th edition of the country’s biggest cycling competition, the annual Nedbank Cycle Challenge takes center stage this weekend.

Competition is slated for Sunday with hundreds of top cyclists expected to deliver thrilling action as they grill each other on the road.

For this year, the distances for the challenges will be 20km, 30km, 60km and 100km, which will be conducted under the strict rules and regulations of the International Cycling Union (ICU), the world body that regulates the sport.

Speaking to New Era just ahead of Sunday’s event, Namibia’s veteran rider Michelle Vorster said she is excited and ready for Sunday’s race.

“I am ready and excited for Sunday’s race. I am looking forward to achieving something this year. Last year I finished second, which I think was still a great performance but I am going to give it my best this time around and ensure I improve,” said Vorster.

Top male rider Drikus Coetzee also assured his rivals of his readiness, saying he expects stiff competition this year.

“I am very excited for this year’s competition, I believe there would be great competition as this race will also help and prepare cyclists better to book Olympic qualifier spots. I am also hoping to win this year as I finished second twice in the previous years. So my hopes are to win this year,” said Coetzee

