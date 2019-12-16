NEPC appoints Maletsky as CEO 

New Era Publication Corporation, parent company of New Era newspaper, has appointed career journalist Christof Maletsky as its new substantive CEO.

Maletsky’s five-year appointment is effective from 1 January 2020 and he will replace Benjamin Jakobs, who has been acting in the position after the departure of the previous CEO, Dr Audrin Mathe.

Maletsky is well-known in media circles with 28 years’ experience and having spent the last 26 years with The Namibian newspaper, where he came through the ranks.

His last position at The Namibian was as Managing Editor.

Apart from the 28 years of experience, which covers years of quality journalism, Maletsky is a renowned strong media leader who has mentored many in not just newsrooms but across the whole media sector.

His passion and dedication to the profession is reflected in his involvement in organisations campaigning for and upholding the betterment of the profession. That also led to his current studies towards a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Media Leadership.

Under Maletsky’s visionary leadership, with the support of the NEPC Board of Directors and the staff, the company is looking at a total transformation with competitive advantage and sustainability at its core.

The Board of Directors are immensely grateful to acting CEO Benjamin Jakobs for his dedication to NEPC over the past year.

He will resume his role as Chief Commercial Officer as from 1 January.

“Maletsky was appointed following a comprehensive search process led by a consulting company and we are pleased to announce that we have found the best individual to drive NEPC towards success. His track record speaks volumes of the media leader we have recruited,” said board chairperson Esau Mbako.

For his part Maletsky said: “I am grateful to the board and honoured to have been chosen. I regard the appointment as a national call. NEPC has a clear mandate as per the Act that established the company and my aim is to drive NEPC in becoming the leading mission-driven and integrated media house with relevant, innovative and insightful information distribution. It is a challenge any leader would welcome.”

2019-12-16 10:02:27 | 2 days ago