Nepela to plead this week 

WINDHOEK - Immanuel Nepela, 28, who is in custody for allegedly inflicting a fatal stab wound that killed his brother is expected to plead to the charge of murder on Thursday.

Nepela will take the stand in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court and take a preliminary plea to the charge of murder for what the prosecution deems an unlawful and intentional killing of his brother Salatiel Nghiyolwa. Following his plea, Nepela’s docket will be forwarded to the prosecutor general for a decision. The prosecutor general has to decide whether or not to prosecute Nepela, the charges to prosecute on and whether the case would be transferred to another court or not. The prosecution is alleging that Nepela intentionally killed his brother Nghiyolwa when he fatally stabbed him, thus the charge of murder.

According to witnesses, Nghiyolwa who was a taxi driver took firewood the previous week to Nepela who sold grilled meat to earn an income. The agreement was that Nepela would pay Nghiyolwa N$20 later in the day for the firewood. But the brothers got into an argument over the money and it is alleged that Nepela then pushed and overpowered Nghiyolwa who dislocated his arm. He strangled him which caused him to pass out for some time.

According to a witness, the following day it was decided that the brothers be separated and Nepela should head to the north of the country. However, Nepela was later seen crying and walking to the main road holding a knife with bloodstains and saying he had killed his brother. Nepela who has been in police custody since his arrest in July could not be released on bail during his first appearance as the state strongly opposed the idea. According to the state investigations are at a preliminary stage, Nepela is facing a serious charge and it would not be in the interest of the public or administration of justice.



