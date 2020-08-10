  • August 13th, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Front Page News \ New Covid-19 cases alarm Windhoek

New Covid-19 cases alarm Windhoek

Loide Jason   Front Page News   Khomas
5,519
0

Share on social media


The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, is concerned over the high number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Windhoek over the past week.
On Saturday, the health and social services minister revealed 50 positive new cases, of which 32 cases were from Windhoek, 20 are male and 12 female. 

He said the registered new cases were from different localities, with Khomasdal reporting eight cases, while Elisenheim, Greenwell, Otjomuise and Rocky Crest recorded two cases apiece.
The suburbs of Cimbebasia, Grysblock, Ausspannplatz, Kleine Kuppe, Pioneers Park, Suiderhof, Shandumbala, Brakwater, Hochland Park, Okahandja Park and Osona each recorded a case. There are five cases where no location was indicated. 
“Among the cases in Windhoek, four are healthcare workers, while 13 are contacts to confirmed 


Loide Jason
2020-08-10 09:17:40 | 3 days ago
Home \ Front Page News \ New Covid-19 cases alarm Windhoek - New Era Live

Be the first to post a comment...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds