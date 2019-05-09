New Ford Everest with enhanced performance expected by end of June

Ford is making its sophisticated Everest seven-seater sport utility vehicle (SUV) more appealing and upmarket than ever with a range of styling, suspension and feature upgrades, complemented by the introduction of the advanced new 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo and Single Turbo engines that recently debuted on the New Ford Ranger. According to sources, the much anticipated 2019 Ford Everest is expected in local showrooms by the end of June at an estimated retail price of N$750 000.

As Ford’s premium offering in the rapidly growing SUV market, the new Everest puts the emphasis on quality, refinement and luxury matched to exceptional space and practicality.

“The Everest has given Ford an important foothold in the SUV segment which continues to grow in South Africa and around the world as buyers opt for versatile, family-oriented vehicles that suit their active lifestyles,” said Doreen Mashinini, General Manager Marketing at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa.

“With the New Everest, we have raised the game further by introducing subtle yet effective styling updates for the eye-catching exterior, providing a more refined and luxurious cabin environment, adding several new trend-setting technologies to the already feature-packed range, and building on the outgoing model’s superb comfort and ride refinement with a revised suspension set-up.

“As with the New Ranger, we are delighted to introduce the new-generation 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo and Single Turbo engines to the Everest range, paired with the advanced new 10-speed automatic transmission – a combination that sets new benchmarks for performance and efficiency in this segment.”

The existing 2.2 and 3.2-litre Duratorq TDCi engines continue to do duty in certain models, paired with the current six-speed automatic transmission.

The new Everest communicates rugged off-road capability with a sense of refined artistry that takes Ford’s seven-seater SUV to a new level within the segment. The refreshed grille introduces a new level of depth to the design through the layering of three distinctive grille bars that exude exclusivity and luxury whilst presenting a sense of strength and robustness.

The lower bumper has been redesigned to accentuate width, incorporating a connected horizontal beam that has been added to the fascia insert, which gives the Everest even greater on-road presence.

A classy new 20-inch wheel has been introduced on the range-topping Everest Limited, featuring a modern split spoke design that gives the vehicle a more upmarket and dynamic appearance.

Ford has also upped the ante in terms of overall quality and refinement, employing a more purposeful execution of colours and materials. Stronger contrasting elements are employed with the addition of the secondary grille texture against the chrome bright work.

The accents move from a single-layer satin metallic to a two-layer glossy metallic paint, giving a more liquid-like feel for customers expecting outstanding quality. The wheel accent paints are now darker to further accentuate the machine-cut surface of the alloys, adding more drama and a more premium look to the overall appearance.

A new exterior body colour has been added to the line-up: Diffused Silver is designed as a modern take on the typical luxury beige. It communicates toughness with its added depth and also sophistication with its smooth champagne highlights.

The new Everest provides premium levels of quality, outstanding interior space and maximum versatility – now with a selection of new, richer materials and design details that emphasize luxury and style throughout.

The introduction of the Ebony environment colour changes the entire ambience of the interior cabin. The added depth allows the details and bright work to stand out and further aligns the interior to the customer’s expectation for a premium SUV, complemented by a greater selection of soft-touch materials.

Adding further exclusivity to the cabin is the use of contrast stitching on the Everest Limited, along with shadow chrome finishes, perforated leather and high-quality paints that add further lustre to the upgraded interior.

One of the main defining features of the New Everest is the introduction of the all-new 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo and Single Turbo engines that recently debuted on the New Ranger.

The Bi-Turbo engine headlines the revised range, employing an innovative twin turbocharger set-up to improve both low-end torque and high-end power, while reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

The maximum power output for the 2.0 Bi-Turbo engine is 157kW, matched to a peak torque figure of 500Nm – improvements of 10kW and 30Nm respectively compared to the existing 3.2-litre TDCi engine. The new engine also offers exceptional refinement, with low levels of noise, vibration and harshness. It is available in the Everest XLT 4x2 and 4x4 models, as well as the top-spec Everest Limited.

