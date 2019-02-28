New go-getting sales team driving Pupkewitz BMW-MINI

Donna Collins

Pupkewitz BMW-MINI has entered into an exciting new phase this year, after introducing a dynamic go-getting sales team onto the showroom floor, which according to Armand Barnard (Dealer Principal) are forward thinking “millennials” who bring an exciting energy to the business.

The drive to freshen up the brand’s image and keep in step with new trends by introducing a younger generation to the BMW sales floor has been switched up into high gear. The two sales executives - one a female bring an exciting dynamic to the motor industry, and share a natural enthusiasm of the luxury BMW brand with innovative ideas.

This move is in keeping with the vision of Pupkewitz Motor Division who attained the BMW franchise in Namibia some 15 months ago. The match between the trusted Pupkewitz Group name together with the globally recognised premium luxury BMW - has already reaped many benefits.

Barnard who heads up the team, and BMW enthusiast on both bikes and cars, has spent over seven years selling the BMW product. His aspirations he said for 2019 are looking very good, and by creating optimum exposure for the product with the emphasis on customer satisfaction there is going to be a new wave of interest for the BMW range on offer.

Barnard also told the New Era that they have been given a boost since acquiring the MINI franchise eight months ago, and that the MINI is on the “comeback trail” in Namibia. The full range is now available for the first time through the Pupkewitz BMW-MINI dealership.

This unmatched iconic British heritage compact cutie, built in the BMW plant, is fast become a “hot seller” in our country, as more of the latest models arrive. The extensive MINI range covers the Countryman All Wheel Drive the John Cooper Works (JCW) range, and the sexy MINI convertibles. Prices across the range start from N$313 000 for MINI hatch to N$651 000 for the top-of-the-range Countryman JCW, with a convertible Mini priced from N$436 000.

Meanwhile the brand-new buzz-worthy BMW X5, X3, X2 and X4 are currently on the showroom floor, with the first BMW X7 landing in April. The highly anticipated seventh edition of the BMW 3-series which has just been released is expected in March and debuts newer tech. This will mark the start of a new era for the BMW Group in which drivers will increasingly be able to operate their car and access its functions and information simply by speaking

The Pupkewitz BMW-Mini showroom based in the capital is a fully-fledged BMW dealership, which has M status to sell the whole range of “M” vehicles, plus is qualified to sell and service all electrical cars. In addition, they sell the BMW Motorrad motorcycle range, as well as demos and pre-owned

vehicles.

Service agents are positioned in Swakopmund and soon to be in Oshakati, whilst a dedicated workshop at the Pupkewitz BMW showroom offers service, parts and after sales for all their products.

Pupkewitz Motor Division was established in Namibia in 1954, selling passenger vehicles as well as light and heavy commercial vehicles via a network of dealerships country-wide, Pupkewitz BMW being the newest member of the family.



