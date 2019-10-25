New vocational institute promises to grow talent Staff Reporter National Khomas

WINDHOEK – A new vocational training centre, the Namibia Institute of Tertiary Education (NITE), has promised to reduce intellectual dependence of students, grow talents and empower the nation with education, training, research and community services.

NITE spokesperson Albertina Shilongo told New Era this week that the institution is expected to open its doors for business on 6 January 2020, while academic activities are projected to commence on 3 February.

She said the institution would offer vocational diploma qualifications in the trades of electrical general, automotive mechatronics, plumbing, bricklaying and plastering.

Shilongo says for students to be admitted in all trades, they should possess a Grade 10 or Grade 12 certificate. She said the institution’s application forms in Windhoek can be obtained at Soweto market, Katutura or Oshana Printing Shop in Ongwediva.

Shilongo says the institute aims is to grow those who are talented in order to accelerate development throughout the country.

“The construction industry is one of the top employers in many countries,” she said, adding that the future looks bright for the construction industry and skilled tradespeople.

She said with Namibia’s acute problem of a housing shortage, there is an increasing need for big construction projects over the coming decades in Namibia.

“Faced with technical skills lagging behind in the automotive engineering industry, the motor industry has a wide variety of job opportunities ranging from design to manufacturing, sales maintenance and repair,” she said.

According to her, there are many Namibians who would succeed in the high-tech automotive engineering industry if they are motivated to further studies in this field.

Over the next 30 years, she said, 80 percent skilled tradespeople will retire from the industry while only 50% new entrants are expected.

This, according to her, means a 30 percent tradesperson shortfall by the year 2030.

“NITE invests in skills development in order to close this gap. A construction trade may be the ticket to a productive and prosperous life for young people,” she concluded.

