NFA to partake in FIFA Compliance Summit Maurice Kambukwe Sports Khomas

Acting secretary general of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Franco Cosmos has confirmed that the local football association is excited and looking forward to participate in the upcoming Fifa virtual compliance summit, which will be held from the 12-16 of this month.

The main objective of the summit is to provide all invited member associations with solid lessons and practices that will

help improve the compliance environment throughout football.

All Fifa member associations, except Trinidad and Tobago, are expected to be in attendance. Trinidad and Tobago were recently

suspended by Fifa. Cosmos confirmed to this publication that he will represent the NFA during the upcoming summit, and said registration

for the summit opened on 15 September and closed on 24 September.

“The virtual summit, as we said, the person that is invited is the secretary general of every member association. The primary focus of the

compliance summit is for Fifa to share a new handbook on compliance and on how member associations should run the affairs

of their respective FA’s and what kind of compliance measures needs to be in place. It is important for every member association to be

on the same page with Fifa and the rules of the game,” said Cosmos.

A comprehensive compliance programme, Fifa believes, will help strengthen transparency, foster ethical behaviour, identify risks, define policies and create procedures, as its objective is to safeguard the game of football.

2020-10-06 10:34:30 | 2 days ago